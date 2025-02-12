Mahama Halts Rotational Celebrations to Cut Government Spending

President John Dramani Mahama has decided to suspend the rotational policy for Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations as part of a broader effort to trim non-essential government expenditures.

In a press conference held in Accra, Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu explained that the move is a deliberate attempt to reduce spending amid escalating costs, even though the traditional practice of rotating the celebration across regions has long been seen as a unifying gesture.

Under the new directive, the 68th Independence Day celebration—carrying the theme “Reflect, Review and Reset”—will no longer take place at Independence Square but will instead be hosted at the Presidency in Accra. Government officials cited the high cost of previous regional events, such as the celebration in Ho which reportedly cost GH¢15 million, as a key reason behind the decision.

While many Ghanaians cherish the annual festivities as a highlight of the nation’s history, the president is clear that current fiscal pressures demand a reallocation of resources. With priority being given to critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure, the symbolic importance of Independence Day must now be balanced against the urgent need for economic prudence.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions among citizens and analysts alike. Some view the suspension as a necessary step in a time when every cedi counts, reflecting the government’s resolve to tackle budgetary challenges head-on. Others worry that sidelining regional celebrations might erode a cherished tradition that fosters local pride and unity across the country. As the nation adjusts to this new approach, the debate continues on how best to honor Ghana’s independence while ensuring that limited public funds are directed where they are needed most.