Mahama Haruna Urges Calm After NDC Youth Protests in Mahama’s Hometown

Mahama Haruna, General Manager of Nkilgi FM in Bole, has condemned the recent protests by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth in President John Dramani Mahama’s hometown, calling their actions an embarrassment to the president.

Haruna urged for calm and advised party members to show respect for the president’s ministerial appointments, warning that any further disruptions could tarnish his reputation.

“Any action by the NDC youth in Bole will only embarrass President John Dramani Mahama in the eyes of Ghanaians,” Haruna stated firmly.

The unrest followed protests by disgruntled youth in Bole who were upset by the omission of Bole-Bamboi MP, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, from the president’s latest list of ministerial appointees. Some youth reportedly burned car tyres near Mahama’s father’s residence, with threats to set fire to the NDC party office in the area. They argue that the exclusion of a representative from Bole undermines their community’s contribution to the party’s success, echoing similar concerns during Mahama’s previous administration.

While acknowledging the frustration felt by some, Haruna emphasized trust in the president’s leadership. “President Mahama knows what he is about. He is sharp and discerning,” he stated, calling on the youth to exercise patience and refrain from actions that could harm the party’s image and unity.

Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, the MP in question, distanced himself from the protests, publicly disapproving of the youth’s conduct. He is expected to release an official statement soon to address the situation.

As tensions simmer in Bole, party stakeholders have urged calm, stressing the importance of unity and support for Mahama as he navigates the ministerial appointments.