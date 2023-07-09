Mahama heralds ‘Thank you tour’ in Assin North

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is scheduled to round up a two-day ‘Thank you tour’ at Assin-Bereku on Sunday in appreciation for winning the Assin North by-election.

Visiting the area for the third time in two months, the former President would participate in a non-denominational thanksgiving Church Service at the Bereku Catholic Youth Centre at about 10:30 hours.

Thereafter, a grand rally would be held in the afternoon where the members of the party are expected to converge at the Bereku Methodist School Park where all the political activities started in the run-up to the by-election.

As of 07:30 hours on Sunday, preparations were in earnest to welcome the former President as the stage appeared set with the daze decorated in party colours and a blasting sound system in readiness.

The once-vibrant city with many political activities appeared a pale shadow of itself with siren streets except for the posters and banners of the contestants from the Bereku Junction to the Methodist school park, the main venue of attraction.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman, Mr. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary, Joseph Yamin, National Organizer, Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women’s Organizer and a host of party stallwarts are expected to grace the occasion.

Leading the tour which started on Friday, July 7 is Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for the 2020 presidential elections, and Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP).

Others are Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, and former campaign manager for Mr. Quayson, Mr. Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central, Mr. Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, MP for Sangarigu, and Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, Central Regional Chairman.

On Friday, Muslims in the area adorned in all-white apparel were seen going to the Bereku Central Mosque and others alike to offer thanks to Allah for victory and successful election.

On Saturday, a delegation of Branch, Constituency, Regional, and National Executives of the party and some MPs accompanied Mr. Quayson to El Shaddai Seventh Day Church and the Savior Church, all at Bereku.

The NDC delegation also visited 26 supporters of the party who were injured in an accident in the heat of the by-election campaigns at Assin Dansame and gave each GHC500 to support their feeding and transportation to the hospital.

Earlier, former President Mahama paid in full the hospital bills of all the injured people.

Mr. Quayson assured of plans to roll out a sustainable financial assistance scheme for the injured and others alike.

Mr. Quayson had been sworn in as MP for the second time following his removal from Parliament after the Supreme Court upheld the annulment of his election in the 2020 polls.

Despite facing a criminal trial related to the same dual citizenship allegations, Mr. Quayson secured a resounding victory in the Assin North by-election, with an increased margin of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56 percent of the valid votes.

His main rival, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) secured 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent of the valid votes, while Bernice Enam Sefanu of the Liberal Party of Ghana garnered only 87 votes or 0.29 percent.