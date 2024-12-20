Mahama Highlights Delayed Payments to International Companies Following Complaints from Canadian High Commissioner

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has expressed surprise upon learning that international companies, in addition to local ones, are facing delayed payments from the outgoing government.

Mahama’s comments came during a meeting in Accra on Thursday, December 19, with the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Montrat. The High Commissioner had raised concerns over the issue of outstanding payments to international companies, noting that delayed payments have been a significant deterrent to business operations.

“I do think that one of the things that will be helpful in ensuring that companies are being paid on time because that is also another factor that has been a huge deterrent, having to fight to get the money that has been owed,” Montrat stated.

In response, Mahama acknowledged that the issue had been raised by other foreign diplomats, including the American ambassador, who had similarly complained about outstanding payments to U.S. companies that had carried out work in Ghana. “I thought that the government treated only domestic companies sociably. I didn’t know that extended to international companies,” Mahama remarked, adding that he had received a list from the U.S. embassy detailing American companies owed payments.

He suggested that, if provided with a similar list from the Canadian High Commission, they could focus on addressing the issue and work towards resolving the payment delays.