Mahama Initiates Home Ownership Program for Military

President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled a new initiative aimed at enabling Ghana Armed Forces officers and soldiers to acquire private homes during or after active service.

Speaking at the Ghana Military Academy Graduation Ceremony for Regular Career Course 63 in Accra, the president underscored that service members urgently need affordable, quality housing.

He outlined plans to construct new housing units within barracks and refurbish existing military accommodations that are no longer fit for purpose. Mahama stressed that every member of the armed forces should have access to proper living conditions, an effort that aligns with ongoing infrastructural developments across military establishments.

This move reflects a broader governmental commitment to enhancing the welfare of military personnel and strengthening long-term security. By addressing the housing needs of service members, the initiative not only improves their immediate quality of life but also serves as a vital morale booster, reinforcing the nation’s dedication to those who serve.