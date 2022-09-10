Mahama is in no position to talk about FREE SHS—NPP Germany fires

Former President John Mahama has incurred the wrath of NPP Germany over his recent comments about how the NPP Government should restructure and run the FREE SHS educational policy.

According to a statement from NPP Germany, shameless Mahama is in no position to tell the government how the FREE SHS should run.

Below is the full statement signed by NPP Germany Communications Director, Nana Osei Boateng on the issues:

MAHAMA IS SHAMELESS. HE IS IN NO POSITION TO SUGGEST HOW FREE SHS SHOULD BE RUN.

2024 is just around the corner. Another election procedure and processes looming in Ghana and for this reason, John Mahama has began his petty potty commentaries on how he thinks Ghana can be run well with his ideas.

The NPP government made a very stupendous decision to make high school education free. This way, Ghana will boost her literacy rate and build towards a more industrialized and prosperous country with the majority of its citizens educated and mentally psyched to create and manage businesses on their own.

This decision is very dear to the nation and has generated a lot of policy dialogue and conversation lacking various subject matter which aims at ensuring this policy is run well and better managed year in and year out.

What makes it shameful for John Mahama to step into this conversation of reshaping the Free SHS policy is his intention to collapse this policy. He simply intends to cancel the policy and it’s a fact.

He has on several occasions ridiculed the idea, insulted its implementation, and called for its banishment and cancellation. He is now taking a swirl around his initial stance and is projecting himself as a policy contributor because Ghanaians cursed him for speaking against such a good and sensible policy.

He now suggests that private schools be included. And this is far from what he said last year; that those who can pay should pay so the burden on the government is reduced.

How can one person be on two different sides? He has shown his true colors. He is only interested in power and for that matter says things only to muddy the waters.

John Mahama should continue to enjoy his ex-president status and packages and stop disturbing our ears.

May the Good Lord Bless Ghana, the NPP, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

…Signed…

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.