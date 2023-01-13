Mahama is not connected to my latest banger -Volkano_KM discloses 

Ghanaian Uprising Dancehall artiste Volkano_KM has stated unequivocally that his recent banger dubbed: “My Hammer” has no connection with former President Mahama.

Adding that, the song and its lyrics are not profane or political, as some fans have sarcastically assumed.

“My Hammer” has generated a lot of buzz and controversy in the music industry as some fans ironically interpreted by some fans as a political song thinking I was hailing Mahama in the song.

In an interview, the artiste divulged that he made the song to entertain his fans and to rekindle their dancing spirit as the year begins on a lighter note.

“In recent years, the late Ebony also dropped ‘Hustle’ which a lot of Ghanaians thought the song was profane. Wendy Shay dropped ‘Masakra’ and received similar condemnation,” he observed.

To be candid, all music lovers cannot resist this song which comes with a classic video as the song has been flawlessly crooned and sung to ignite a strong passion for dance hall music.

According to Volkano_KM, he is in to stay and also to conquer the music industry with his God-given talent. Above all, my ultimate aim is to raise Ghana’s flag high.

Below is the video