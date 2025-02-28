Mahama Launches “Black Star Experience” to Cement Ghana as Diaspora Tourism Hub

President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled ambitious plans to transform Ghana into a premier destination for global diasporan engagement through a sweeping cultural and tourism initiative dubbed the Black Star Experience.

Announced during his first State of the Nation Address on February 27, 2025, the program aims to leverage Ghana’s rich heritage, creative arts, and historical landmarks to attract international visitors while stimulating economic growth.

Central to the initiative are vibrant street carnivals, concert party competitions, film festivals, and theatrical performances designed to showcase Ghana’s cultural dynamism. The government will collaborate with private sector partners, diplomatic missions, and local agencies to curate monthly events under the banner of “Pan African Month,” which will also feature food fairs, fashion showcases, and domestic tourism promotions. “This is more than tourism—it’s about creating a uniquely Ghanaian brand that resonates globally,” Mahama declared.

The president also outlined plans to revitalize historic sites, notably the Osu Castle, a former colonial-era seat of government. The 22-acre property will be redeveloped into a pedestrian-friendly tourism precinct featuring arts and crafts markets, gold and jewelry hubs, and interactive historical exhibits. “Transforming this space honors our past while investing in our future,” Mahama said, emphasizing the project’s potential to create jobs and spur ancillary businesses.

Further aligning with global trends, the administration will prioritize Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism, capitalizing on Ghana’s reputation as a stable democracy. “Our peace and strategic location—closest to the world’s center—make us ideal for high-profile international gatherings,” Mahama noted, signaling intentions to attract summit organizers and corporate event planners.

The Black Star Experience forms part of the National Democratic Congress’s 2024 manifesto commitments, with tourism and creative arts framed as pillars for national development. Analysts suggest the initiative could bolster Ghana’s post-pandemic recovery by diversifying revenue streams and strengthening cultural diplomacy. However, critics urge transparency in funding partnerships and infrastructure timelines to avoid past pitfalls in project execution.

As Ghana positions itself as a gateway for diasporan reconnection, the success of Mahama’s vision hinges on seamless coordination between policymakers, local communities, and global stakeholders. For now, the announcement has ignited optimism among creatives and entrepreneurs eager to see Ghana’s story take center stage on the world’s cultural map.