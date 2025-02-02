Mahama Launches Education Reform Push with High-Powered Planning Committee

President John Dramani Mahama has established an eight-member committee to spearhead preparations for a National Education Forum, marking a critical step toward addressing systemic challenges in Ghana’s education sector.

Chaired by Professor George K. T. Oduro, former Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, the team has been tasked with delivering a detailed action plan within two weeks—a timeline underscoring the urgency of the initiative.

The committee, unveiled on Tuesday, blends academic, policy, and civil society expertise. Key members include Professor Goski Alabi, a leading advocate for quality education; Professor Rosemary Bosu, an expert in educational leadership; and Samuel Awuku, Ph.D., whose work focuses on curriculum development. They are joined by Professor Smile Dzisi, Kofi Asare of Africa Education Watch, Stephen Owusu, and Inusah Shiraz, whose collective mandate spans designing the forum’s theme, identifying stakeholders, proposing a budget, and drafting a policy framework.

Central to their mission is ensuring the forum—which will engage students, parents, teachers, policymakers, and civil society groups—yields concrete, actionable recommendations. President Mahama has directed that implementation of these proposals begin within three weeks of the event, signaling a push for rapid results.

The committee’s composition reflects a deliberate effort to bridge academia, governance, and grassroots perspectives—a recognition that Ghana’s education woes demand multifaceted solutions. However, the ambitious timeline raises questions about feasibility. Condensing stakeholder consultations, policy drafting, and budget planning into two weeks risks superficial outcomes unless backed by existing research and consensus.

The inclusion of figures like Kofi Asare, whose NGO has frequently critiqued government education policies, suggests an attempt to foster inclusivity. Yet, past forums in Ghana have often been criticized as “talk shops” with limited real-world impact. For this initiative to avoid similar pitfalls, the committee must prioritize mechanisms for accountability, such as public progress tracking and clear metrics for success.

Moreover, the directive to implement recommendations within three weeks post-forum hints at political urgency, possibly linked to broader reform agendas or electoral timelines. While speed is commendable, sustainable change in education requires long-term commitment beyond the lifespan of any single administration. The true test will lie in whether these efforts translate into enduring policies—or become another footnote in Ghana’s history of well-intentioned but under-executed reforms.