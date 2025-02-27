Mahama Launches Presidential Anti-Corruption Unit Amid Crackdown on Graft

President John Mahama has unveiled a new anti-corruption unit within the Presidency, aimed at centralizing the reporting and prosecution of graft cases, as part of a broader push to restore public trust in Ghana’s governance.

Announced during his February 27 State of the Nation Address, the unit will receive complaints and forward them to the Attorney General’s Office for “swift action,” signaling a direct presidential role in combating systemic corruption.

“My fight against corruption will not waver,” Mahama declared, pledging to dismantle networks enabling “state capture”—a practice where political elites exploit public assets for personal gain. “We must end the sale and purchase of state resources by those in power. This era of impunity is over,” he asserted, without naming specific individuals or cases.

The move follows a high-profile crackdown on the National Service Authority (NSA) “ghost names” scandal, in which officials allegedly siphoned funds through fraudulent registrations. Mahama revealed that some suspects have fled the country, prompting a nationwide manhunt. “I have ordered their declaration as wanted persons, with assets traced and seized pending investigations,” he stated, underscoring the administration’s resolve.

Critics, however, question the unit’s independence. Opposition figures, including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, have long accused Mahama of hollow rhetoric, citing uneven progress on gender parity and economic reforms. The President’s recent cabinet, with only two women among 19 ministers, has fueled skepticism about his commitment to systemic change.

The anti-corruption drive also targets graft in social programs, notably government scholarships marred by favoritism. “Irregularities in scholarship allocations deprive deserving youth of opportunities,” Mahama acknowledged, vowing reforms to ensure transparency. This aligns with earlier pledges to address youth unemployment, which he termed a “national security threat.”

Analysts note the initiative’s timing ahead of March’s National Economic Dialogue, where Mahama seeks bipartisan support for structural reforms. Yet memories of the 2014 Senchi Forum, criticized for producing few actionable outcomes, linger. “Anti-corruption units must be shielded from political interference to gain credibility,” said governance expert. “Without safeguards, this could become another tool for selective justice.”

As Ghana grapples with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 84% and inflation at 23%, Mahama’s anti-graft measures intersect with broader economic challenges. Success hinges on tangible results—a demand echoed by citizens weary of scandals. “We’ve heard promises before,” said Accra trader Yaw Boateng. “Now we need arrests, recoveries, and trials—not just speeches.”

For Mahama, the unit’s effectiveness may define his legacy. As investigations unfold, Ghanaians await proof that political will can translate into accountability.