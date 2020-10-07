Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Wednesday, formally launched the Party’s retail campaign for the December 7 General Elections.



A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesman of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Mahama embarked on a house-house campaign after the launch at Dwenasi in the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency of the Western North Region.

It said members and supporters of the NDC were expected to use the retail campaign strategy in the constituencies to win power for the Party in the December polls.