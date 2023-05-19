Mahama leads NDC team to campaign ahead of Kumawu by-election

A delegation from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by the Leader John Dramani Mahama is in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Mahama is leading the delegation to campaign for the NDC Parliamentary candidate, Akwasi Amankwa, in the upcoming Kumawu by-election.

Leadership of the party, has already been in the constituency to support the Parliamentary candidate.

While in Kumawu, Mr Mahama will visit the chief of Kumawu and proceed to meet various groups for the campaign.

There will be a by-election in the Kumawu constituency on Tuesday, 23 May 2023, the Electoral Commission has announced.

Meanwhile, The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has declared its support for one of the two independent candidates in the upcoming Kumawu by-election; Kwaku Duah.

Mr Duah, in 2020 was an independent candidate in the Parliamentary elections.

“He is the only known credible independent parliamentary candidate in the impending by-election in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region,” the PPP noted in a statement issued on Thursday, 18 May 2023, signed by its National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu.

The PPP, believes “Ghana needs an independent voice in parliament to stand on behalf of Ghanaians and Hon. Kwaku Duah is the only credible, competent and a very good leader since 2020, to lead the people of Kumawu in Parliament.”

The PPP, therefore, urged all “eligible voters and party members in Kumawu to disregard any form of intimidation, threats and manipulations and come out massively” on the day of the by-election to vote for Mr Duah who is “number 3 on the ballot.”

It also appealed to the people of Kumawu to use the by-election “to send the right message to the nation by voting for change” for the wellbeing of the constituency.

The seat became vacant following the death of MP Philip Basoah.