Mahama leads West African Elders Forum to observe Nigeria Election

Former President John Dramani Mahama has led the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) to observe the February 25 Nigerian Elections.

The Office of the former President, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Mahama in his pre-election mission in Nigeria for the WAEF was struck by the confidence all the candidates and parties had expressed in the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement said they all testified that INEC had listened and taken their concerns on board.

Mr Mahama suggested that Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) could also draw some useful lessons from its Nigerian counterpart.

“How I wish our own EC can inspire the same level of confidence in all its stakeholders,” the statement quoted him as saying.