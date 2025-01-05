Mahama Likely to Break Promise of 60 Ministers Due to Political Pressure

President-elect John Dramani Mahama, amid intense pressure from within his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is reportedly reconsidering his pledge to appoint only 60 ministers after winning the presidency.

Sources familiar with the ongoing ministerial selection process have revealed that Mahama has privately acknowledged to his close associates that his promise to cap the number of ministers at 60 was a mistake.

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana, in Article 76, stipulates that the President must appoint a Cabinet consisting of himself, the Vice President, and no fewer than ten and no more than 19 ministers of state. Article 78 grants the President discretion to appoint additional ministers as deemed necessary for the efficient running of the state, without any upper limit on the number of ministers.

Given this constitutional flexibility, Mahama is now facing the reality that meeting the 60-minister ceiling could prove challenging, especially with the overwhelming number of elected Members of Parliament (MPs) from the NDC. At present, the NDC is expected to hold around 182 seats in the 9th Parliament, requiring Mahama to appoint at least half of his ministers from Parliament, a task that would leave many MPs without ministerial appointments.

With the need to balance ministerial positions within the party and his own promises to the people of Ghana, Mahama expressed concerns during his campaign that many paramount chiefs and party members were already demanding ministerial appointments for their relatives who had won parliamentary seats. His statement about the “too many MPs” posed a dilemma, and he has indicated that he is still seeking divine guidance on how to navigate these challenges.

If Mahama adheres to the 60-minister cap, he would have to make difficult decisions, potentially leaving around 122 MPs without any cabinet position. However, to accommodate the growing demands, it is speculated that Mahama may spread the MPs across various state institutions, appointing them as heads of boards and agencies, though this might not fully satisfy the expectations of all party members.

Ultimately, Mahama’s decision will have significant implications for his leadership and his relationship with the party’s rank and file, and the ongoing pressure may force him to adjust his earlier stance on limiting the number of ministers.