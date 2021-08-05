Mahama makes first public outing, stresses party re-organisation

Former President John Dramani Mahama, on his first public outing after the December 2020 elections, has assured Ghanaians of comeback and victory of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next polls in 2024.

‘I want to thank you,” the former President said, adding,” let’s not be disappointed and discouraged. They say he who fights and loses lives to fight another day.”

The former President gave the assurance when he joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Volta Region Caucus in Parliament on Wednesday on a visit to the chiefs and people of some coastal communities recently affected by tidal waves in the Ketu South Constituency.

Former President was taken round and saw the extent of destruction of the tidal waves in the face of a stalled sea defence wall project.

Addressing the chiefs, elders and people of the Some Traditional Area, at Agavedzi, near Aflao, the former President thanked the people of the Volta Region for their support and vote for the NDC in the last election and asked them not to be discouraged with the party.

“I want to take this opportunity thank you all, our Brothers and Sisters in the Volta Region, for the strong support you showed me during the election.

“You didn’t disappoint me at all, you did your best; you did your part. Let’s not be disappointed and discouraged. They say he who fights and loses lives to fight another day,” the former President said.

He added:”And so what we need to do is to focus on re-organising the party, selecting a new leadership and getting a flagbearer to lead us back into the next battle.

“And I’m sure that in 2024, by the grace of God, by the grace of Mawu Sogbolisa, by the grace of Mawu Sogbolisa, NDC will come back into office.”

President Mahama noted the effects on economic activities on the area as a result of the closure by the Government of Ghana of the border, in nearby Aflao, due to health threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He praised Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Chairman of the Volta MPs in Parliament and a Member of the ECOWAS Parliament, for adding to his voice to discussions on the effects of the closure of borders of countries of the sub-regional group.

On the stalled progress of work of the sea defence wall project that started under his Administration, the former President observed that, the abandonment of projects by former government by current ones was a major problem.

He told journalists, after the meeting with the chiefs and people, at Agavedzi that, ‘it’s a major problem. Everywhere you go in the country, you find projects left by previous governments that were not continued.”

Former President Mahama announced that the next NDC Government would use its first year in office to complete abandoned projects.

He said: “We’re going to use the resources to continue and finish all the projects that have been abandoned by previous governments

“I think that’s what we should do. You don’t go building a new secondary school where you have a secondary school that has been abandoned.

He gave assurance that though not in power, the NDC would continue to respond to the plight of the people as they awaited the intervention of government.

“Our elders say that if the housefly has nothing at least it can rub its hands,” former President Mahama said, implying that, the NDC as a government in waiting would continue to respond to the plight of the people even with scanty available resources.

Togbega Adama III, Paramount Chief of Some Traditional Area, expressed appreciation to former President Mahama and the Volta Regional NDC caucus in parliament for their presence, donation and encouragement.

The Paramount Chief said the quality of the donation was an expression of the strong love that the NDC had for the people.

In the entourage were Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP of North Tongu; Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome, South Tongu; Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, Keta; MrAlex Hotordze, Central Tongu; Mr Richard Sefe, Anlo; Mr Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, Akatsi North; Ms Joycelyn Tetteh, North Dayi; Mrs Angela Alorwu-Tay, Afadzato South; Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, MP, Ho Central, and Mr Emmanurl Kwasi Bedzrah, Ho West.

Mr Fiifi Kwetey, for MP for South Ketu South, and Mr Henry Ametepey, Volta Region Chairman of the NDC were present.

The delegation, led by Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP for Ketu South made donations of building materials of the 1000 bags of cement, 20 bundles of roofing sheets; and 200 bags of sachet water.