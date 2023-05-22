Mahama mourns with late Kumawu MP’s family

Mr John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has visited the family of the late Mr Philip Atta Basoah, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu to commiserate with them.

A statement issued by the Office of the former President made available to the Ghana News Agency said he was accompanied by Mr Kwasi Amankwah, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the May 23, 2023, Kumawu by-election; Mr Fifi Kwetey, the NDC General Secretary; Mr Andrew Nana Kwasi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman and other Executives of the Party.

Mr Basoah, the late NPP MP for Kumawu, died on March 27, 2023, and would be buried on Saturday, May 20, 2023, ahead of the by-election on Tuesday.

The family of the late MP expressed their appreciation to President Mahama for the visit and sympathizing with them.