Mahama, NDC mourn with Kufuor 

Former President John Dramani Mahama has led a delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to mourn with former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family on the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

A statement issued by the Office of former President Mahama, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said he was accompanied by his wife, former First Lady Lordina Mahama.

Other members of the delegation include Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC; Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, the Chair of the NDC’s Council of Elders; Members of the NDC’s Council of Elders, and the Party’s Political Committee.

Mr Mahama, who is the NDC’s flagbearer of the 2024 general election, said the deceased was affectionately known as the mother of the Nation during her tenure as First Lady due to her dignified personality.

Mr Mahama left a message in the Book of Condolence, stating: “We are all saddened by the passing of our respected mother, former First Lady Madam Theresa Kufuor.

“She carried herself with dignity and was truly acknowledged by the people of Ghana as the mother of the Nation.

“On this sad occasion, our hearts go out to the widower, President Agyekum Kufuor, and the entire family. May God grant her peaceful repose.”