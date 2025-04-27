Mahama/NDC’s 2025 Budget Has Proven That NPP is Still an Asset to Ghana’s Development

The aims and objectives listed below as enshrined in the Constitution of NPP clearly put the New Patriotic Party(NPP) ahead of any political party operating in Ghana including the NDC:

1. To manage the economy of the country with efficiency and prudence, guided by the consideration of national interest.

2. To promote a vibrant, free-market economy and encourage vigorous participation by citizens in economic activities.

3. To create a climate in which private enterprise will thrive and citizens and foreigners alike may invest without fear and without unnecessary bureaucratic restrictions and impediments, in order to create wealth and prosperity for the citizens and people of the country.

This objective has been amended as, “to recognize and guarantee the ownership of property by individuals, either alone or in association with others.

4. To solve the grave problem of massive unemployment and to provide for all who are capable, the opportunity and means of earning a living, either by way of self-employment or as employees in various undertakings.

5. To ensure that the wealth of the country is not monopolized by a section or particular area of the country but is fairly shared and enjoyed by all, in particular, to bridge the present wide gap between the urban and rural communities and also improve conditions in depressed urban areas of the country.

6. To protect the environment from degradation and repair the damage done to the environment by wasteful and improper exploitation of our land, forest, marine, and fresh water resources.

7. To ensure that there are equal opportunities for all citizens without discrimination on any grounds whether of gender, age, position, politics, religion or status so that they can contribute more effectively to the development of the nation.

These aforementioned objectives of our Party seriously positioned NPP as the “Better Managers of the Economy”, and equally influenced majority of the Upper Class, Middle Class, the Business Community, Academia, the Elite Community etc. to become our backbone.

However, it hasn’t been easy fully achieving the above aims and objectives of NPP under Kufuor and Akufo-Addo’s governments due to several human errors in judgement and unforseen factors.

Nevertheless, the governments of Kufuor and Akufo-Addo have tremendously done well to contribute to national development and nation-building of Ghana.

The continuation of NPP’s Policy Interventions under Mahama’s government(as captured in Sections 202, 205, 206, 207 of 2025 Budget Speech) such as Free SHS Policy, School Feeding Programme, Capitation Grant, payments of Teacher Trainee and Nursing Trainee Allowances, clearly show that NPP is a strategic asset for the development of Ghana.

In fact, the 120 days of Mahama’s government has proven that, NPP government is still better managers of the Ghanaian economy especially in the midst of adversities.

According to the 2025 Budget Speech presented by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson(Minister of Finance) to the Parliament of Ghana, it clearly shows that the sustainability and functionality of the 2025 Budget of Mahama’s government is anchored on some key policies of previous governments of NPP such as:

1. Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act, 2017(Act 947).

The National Health Insurance Levy(NHIL), Road Fund, and GNPC, under Mahama’s government will fully receive allocation under the Act 947 passed by Akufo-Addo’s government(Section 135, Page 37 of 2025 Budget Speech).

2. The Mineral Income Investment Fund(MIIF) Act, 2018(Act 978) passed by Akufo-Addo’s government will be amended by Mahama’s government to ensure that 80% Mineral Royalties originally maintained by MIIF is transferred to the Consolidated Fund for Infrastructure development(Section 135, Page 37 of 2025 Budget Speech).

3. Mahama’s government will increase the Growth & Sustainability Levy from 1% on the gross production of mining companies to 3% to enable the nation to have its fair share of the windfall from increase in gold prices, and have also proposed to extend the sunset clause to 2028(Section 157, Pages 44-45 of 2025 Budget Speech).

It is very essential to state that, the Growth & Sustainability Levy Act, 2023(Act 1095) was passed by Akufo-Addo’s government.

4. Mahama’s government has proposed the extension of the sunset clause for the Special Import Levy to 2028 as part of the revenue measures of Mahama’s government(Section 158, Page 45 of 2025 Budget Speech).

The Special Import Levy Act, 2013(Act 861) was first passed in 2013, amended in the same year of 2013(Act 869), and in 2014(Act 884).

In 2017, under Akufo-Addo’s government, the Special Import Levy was further amended to Act 2017(Act 944) aimed at extending the period of application while making specific exemptions.

5. Mahama’s government in 2025 will continue to implement reforms and increase budgetary allocations to enhance the implementation of the FOUR TARGETED SOCIAL PROTECTION PROGRAMMES (Section 209,Page 61 of 2025 Budget Speech) namely:

(a). NHIS

(b). LEAP(Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty) Programme

(c). School Feeding Programme

(d). Capitation Grant

It is worth stating that, NPP under Kufuor introduced and implemented the FOUR TARGETED SOCIAL PROTECTION PROGRAMMES mentioned in Section 209, Page 61 of the 2025 Budget Speech.

NPP is a government for the vulnerable and we strongly believe in Social Protection Programmes for the poor and destitute.

However, let me also commend President John Mahama for ensuring the continuation and sustainability of the aforementioned NPP Policies and Programmes including the Agenda 111 Hospitals. Continuity of national projects by successive governments is one of the best approaches of accelerating national development in Ghana.

In 2028, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) with the appropriate Presidential Candidate and Parliamentary Candidates coupled with Unity of Purpose would stand the greater chance of winning power from the NDC.

The legacies of Kufuor and Akufo-Addo are our surest trump cards and unique selling proposition(USP) for 2028 general election.

Issued by: Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)

Lecturer/Founding President of UP Tradition Institute