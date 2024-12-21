Mahama: NPP’s Tone-Deafness to Ghanaians’ Plight Led to 2024 Defeat

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for becoming increasingly disconnected from the challenges faced by the average Ghanaian.

According to Mahama, the government failed to acknowledge the growing dissatisfaction among citizens, which led to their significant defeat in the 2024 elections.

Mahama pointed out that the NPP, despite the mounting complaints from Ghanaians, had lost touch with the realities on the ground. He cited Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s comments about the NPP’s disappointment over their election loss as a clear indication of their disconnection from the electorate.

“Democracy in the NPP had changed, and they became tone-deaf to what was happening in the country,” Mahama said. “This was the easiest election to predict. They should have seen it coming. When Bawumia expressed disappointment, claiming they had worked hard and thought they were going to win, it was evident that they were out of tune with the reality on the ground.”

Mahama’s victory in the 2024 election was historic, securing 56% of the vote, marking a first in Ghana’s political history.