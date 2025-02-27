Mahama Orders Nationwide Manhunt, Asset Freezes in NSS Corruption Crackdown

President John Mahama has launched a sweeping pursuit of suspects implicated in the National Service Scheme (NSS) financial scandal, directing security agencies to declare fugitives wanted and freeze their assets.

During his first State of the Nation Address on February 27, Mahama vowed that those responsible for siphoning state funds would face “swift and unrelenting justice,” signaling an escalation in his administration’s anti-corruption campaign.

“This brazen theft of public resources will not go unpunished,” Mahama declared before Parliament, revealing that some suspects had fled Ghana amid investigations into the scandal. “I have ordered their immediate declaration as wanted persons, the tracing of their assets, and collaboration across institutions to recover every stolen cedi.”

The NSS scandal, which involved ghost worker registrations and diverted funds meant for national service personnel, has reignited public fury over graft in state institutions. Mahama’s directive aligns with broader pledges to restore fiscal integrity, following revelations of crippling debts in agencies like the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECB) and COCOBOD.

Anti-corruption advocates cautiously welcomed the move. “Asset freezes and manhunts are bold steps, but they must lead to prosecutions,” said Emelia Arthur, director of Ghana Integrity Initiative. “Past administrations have made similar promises, only for cases to stall in court.”

The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of Mahama’s governance. While his administration has touted reforms, including a new anti-corruption unit within the Presidency, critics argue progress remains uneven. Opposition leaders, including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, have criticized the President for prioritizing rhetoric over systemic fixes, citing stagnant gender representation in his cabinet and delays in economic recovery plans.

Public reaction has been mixed. For many Ghanaians, the NSS scandal epitomizes a broader culture of impunity. “We’re tired of hearing about stolen funds while our children lack textbooks,” said Kofi Ansah, a teacher in Kumasi. “Actions, not speeches, will rebuild trust.”

Mahama’s crackdown also faces logistical hurdles. Extraditing suspects who have fled abroad requires international cooperation, while frozen assets must be managed transparently to avoid legal disputes. Analysts stress that sustained political will—and bipartisan support—are critical to ensuring accountability.

As security agencies intensify their search, the government faces a pivotal test. For Mahama, delivering convictions in high-profile graft cases could bolster his legacy; failure risks deepening public cynicism. With Ghana’s debt crisis and youth unemployment compounding pressures, the stakes extend beyond the NSS scandal—to the very credibility of the state.