Mahama Orders Probe into Ghost Names Scandal at National Service Authority

President John Dramani Mahama has taken decisive action following the discovery of 81,885 suspected ghost names on the National Service Authority’s payroll.

In a press statement dated February 12, 2025, signed by Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Mahama directed the National Investigations Bureau to launch an immediate probe into the operations of the Authority.

The scandal erupted after a nationwide headcount of active National Service personnel, initiated by the Ministry of Finance as a prerequisite for settling outstanding allowance arrears dating back to August 2024, exposed significant discrepancies. While the Ministry disbursed GHȼ226,019,224 to cover allowances for 98,145 verified personnel, the previous management had submitted 180,030 names for payment. This stark difference has prompted serious questions about internal controls and accountability within the agency.

Critics argue that the ghost names issue highlights a broader systemic problem in public financial management. Political analysts suggest that such irregularities not only undermine confidence in the National Service Authority but also reflect poorly on the country’s governance standards. “This incident is a wake-up call,” one analyst noted. “It underscores the urgent need for robust checks and balances within our institutions.”

In addition to ordering the investigation, President Mahama has tasked the Authority’s new management with implementing urgent reforms aimed at strengthening internal controls and preventing similar incidents in the future. The move is seen as part of a broader effort to restore public trust and ensure that government funds are managed with the utmost integrity.

As the probe gets underway, there is growing anticipation about the potential for sweeping changes within the National Service Authority. Observers hope that the forthcoming reforms will address long-standing issues and serve as a model for enhancing accountability in other public sectors. The eyes of the nation remain fixed on the unfolding investigation, with many eager to see whether this decisive intervention will mark the beginning of a more transparent era in public service management.