Mahama Orders Urgent Diplomatic Action to Counter U.S. Cocoa Tariff

President John Mahama has directed Ghanaian authorities to leverage all diplomatic channels to overturn a newly imposed 10% tariff on Ghana’s exports, including cocoa introduced by the Trump administration.

The controversial tariff, announced by former U.S. President Donald Trump, has provoked strong criticism from Ghanaian officials, trade experts, and industry stakeholders.

Deputy Trade Minister Sampson Ahi confirmed during an interview on Joy News’ PM Express on April 7 that the President considers the measure a critical national issue. “President John Mahama has tasked us to ensure that efforts have been made to address this problem of Trump tariffs slapped on the country,” Ahi said, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding Ghana’s export interests.

Cocoa, which is Ghana’s leading export commodity, is at the center of the dispute. Trade experts have expressed concern over the logic behind the tariff, noting that the United States does not produce cocoa, a fact that raises questions about the underlying rationale for penalizing Ghana’s exports with a protectionist duty. “If you want to impose taxes on commodities to remain competitive, you would do that based on the commodities that you have a competitive advantage over us,” Ahi noted.

During a high-level meeting with U.S. Ambassador Virginia Palmer, the issue was met with surprise from the American side. Ambassador Palmer advocated for a reassessment of the tariff, suggesting that cocoa could be exempted if the matter were to be escalated to higher diplomatic levels. “She felt that if we pursued it, a commodity like cocoa could be exempted from the 10% tariff,” Ahi said, hinting that President Mahama might personally intervene if necessary.

The tariff has implications that extend well beyond trade figures, affecting the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and the broader national economy. In response to the measure, Ghana is not acting alone. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the African Union are reportedly organizing a coordinated, continental response. “We also know that as Africans, we have agreed to fight this collectively,” said Deputy Minister Ahi, noting that an AfCFTA meeting with African trade ministers has been scheduled for April 14 to address the issue.

Ghana’s ramped-up efforts on multiple diplomatic fronts signal a robust response to what is widely seen as an unfair and unjustified trade barrier. Officials remain hopeful that through both bilateral and multilateral engagements, the U.S. will reconsider the cocoa tariff, thereby protecting the interests of Ghana’s economy and the agricultural communities that depend on it.