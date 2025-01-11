Mahama Overhauls Government Structure, Cuts Ministries in Effort to Streamline Governance

In a bold move aimed at creating a more efficient and streamlined government, President John Dramani Mahama has announced a significant restructuring of Ghana’s ministries.

Under the Civil Service (Ministries) Instrument of 2025, the number of ministries has been reduced from 30 to 23, marking a substantial shift from the structure implemented during the tenure of former President Nana Akufo-Addo. The changes involve merging, rebranding, and in some cases, entirely scrapping several ministries.

One of the most notable changes is the complete dissolution of the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which had been headed by Hon. Joseph Cudjoe during Akufo-Addo’s administration. The responsibilities of this ministry will now be absorbed by other government sectors, notably the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry. This decision reflects Mahama’s drive to simplify operations and focus on the core areas of government business.

The Ministry of Railway Development, once a standalone entity under Hon. John Peter Amewu, has been merged with the Ministry of Transport. This consolidation aims to integrate all transport systems—road, air, sea, and rail—under one umbrella, creating a more cohesive national transport policy. Similarly, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, which experienced leadership changes amidst corruption scandals in 2023, has seen its water resource management duties reassigned to the Ministry of Works, Housing, and Water Resources. Sanitation responsibilities will now be overseen by either the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology or the Ministry of Local Government.

Another significant change is the rebranding of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation to the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations. This shift signals a growing recognition of the importance of digital transformation, with the government now placing a greater emphasis on technological advancement and innovation as pillars of its development agenda.

In what appears to be a push to focus more sharply on youth development, Mahama has split the Ministry of Youth and Sports into two separate entities. The Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment will now be tasked with formulating policies aimed at youth empowerment, while the Ministry of Sports and Recreation will focus specifically on sports development and recreational activities. This separation is a clear indication that Mahama is keen to address youth issues with a more focused and distinct approach.

Several other ministries, such as Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Tourism, Arts, and Culture, have been retained but rebranded to emphasize their evolving roles in the nation’s economy and society. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has been rebranded to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts to highlight the creative industries as vital contributors to Ghana’s cultural identity and economic development.

A key part of Mahama’s new structure involves merging the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs with the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs. This merger seeks to streamline governance and provide more effective oversight at the local and traditional levels.

While the restructuring is extensive, Mahama’s administration has also opted to focus on ministries that align with long-term goals, such as sustainability and economic diversification. The Ministry of Energy has been expanded to become the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, emphasizing renewable energy and sustainability. Similarly, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has been restructured into the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, reflecting the growing importance of agribusiness in Ghana’s economic development strategy.

The president’s decision to streamline the government by cutting down the number of ministries is seen as a response to growing calls for efficiency and greater accountability in governance. Mahama’s changes are indicative of his focus on modernizing the government, improving administrative efficiency, and addressing pressing issues such as youth unemployment, energy sustainability, and digital transformation.

This restructuring is not just about reducing bureaucracy; it is also about adapting to global trends and evolving domestic needs. By consolidating ministries, Mahama aims to reduce duplication of functions, optimize resources, and ensure that the government’s focus remains firmly on policies that will drive long-term growth. As these changes are implemented, they will be closely watched to determine whether they can lead to more effective governance, better service delivery, and an overall improvement in the country’s development outcomes.