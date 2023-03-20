Mahama pays filing fees to contest NDC flagbearership race

The Greater Accra Constituency Chairmen Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has paid the filing fees for former President John Dramani Mahama to contest the party’s Flagbearer slot slated for May this year.

The Chairmen who form the caucus made up of all the 34 Constituencies within the Greater Accra Region presented an amount of GHC405, 000.00 to the former President for onward payment to the party.

Presenting the Cheque, Mr Nicholas Oko Ofei, Secretary to the Chairmen Caucus stated that the gesture was to ensure that Ex-President Mahama focused on his campaign to win the support of the delegates.

He explained that the Former President had proven beyond reasonable doubt that he had the magic wand to win power in Election 2024 and rescue the nation from the economic crisis and restore hope to Ghanaians.

According to the Chairmen, Mr Mahama stood tall amongst all the other contenders both within the outside the NDC adding that the Former President had some unfinished business and must be given the opportunity to complete them and to put the nation’s economy back on track.

Ex-President Mahama expressed gratitude to the Chairmen for the gesture assuring them that the move proved the level of confidence they had in him, which reflected how the delegates were feeling across the country.

He assured that the party should remain resolute and battle ready going into the 2024 General elections.

The NDC is expected to hold its Parliamentary and Presidential Primaries across the country in May 2023 to elect Parliamentary Candidates and a Flagbearer for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.