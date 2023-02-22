Mahama Picks Nomination Forms To Contest NDC Flagbearership Race

Professor Joshua Alabi, Former Greater Accra Regional Minister under the erstwhile Mahama-led administration, has picked up Presidential nomination forms on behalf of his former boss.

Prof. Alabi, picked up the nomination forms for former President John Mahama today, Wednesday, 22 February 2023 at the offices of the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) office.

Mr Mahama by this, will be seeking a re-election to become flagbearer for the party in the lead up to the 2024 Presidential elections.

NDC has opened nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 general elections.

The nomination forms for Parliamentary Candidates according to the Party will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.

Nomination forms for Presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8 a.m. today.