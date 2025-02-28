Mahama Pledges Fiscal Overhaul to Rescue Ghana’s Debt-Strained Economy

President John Mahama has announced an ambitious fiscal recovery plan targeting Ghana’s mounting debt crisis, which has paralyzed 55 critical infrastructure projects and left $2.95 billion in international funding undisbursed.

During his State of the Nation Address, Mahama framed the strategy as a “bold economic reset,” combining structural reforms, stricter debt controls, and deeper collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive growth and stabilize public finances.

The stalled projects—ranging from road networks to energy infrastructure—have accrued an estimated GHS 15 billion in cost overruns due to delays linked to debt restructuring defaults, exacerbating Ghana’s economic stagnation. Mahama acknowledged the severity of the crisis but vowed to prioritize completing these initiatives to “stimulate activity, create jobs, and restore confidence.” Key to this effort is Ghana’s ongoing $3 billion IMF bailout program, with a critical fourth review scheduled for April 2025. Successful completion could unlock additional funds and policy backing ahead of the IMF Executive Board’s June 2025 decision.

“We are committed to fiscal discipline and sustainable debt management,” Mahama declared, highlighting recent payments of GHS 6.08 billion in cash and GHS 3.46 billion in-kind to domestic bondholders under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). He also pointed to bolstered reserves in Ghana’s Sinking Fund, a mechanism designed to meet future debt obligations, including maturing bonds due mid-2025.

While the administration’s roadmap has drawn cautious optimism, economists warn that execution remains fraught with challenges. Past fiscal slippages, coupled with external pressures like volatile global commodity prices and tight financing conditions, risk derailing progress. “The plan’s success hinges on consistent policy implementation and closing revenue leaks,” said Accra-based financial Journalist Roger A. Agana. “Without tackling corruption and inefficiency, even the best-designed reforms may falter.”

The government aims to accelerate revenue mobilization through digitized tax systems and tighter oversight of state expenditures, while also courting foreign investors with promises of transparency. Yet skepticism persists, particularly among businesses grappling with inflation still hovering above 20% and a depreciating cedi. Kofi Atia, a Kumasi-based construction firm owner, echoed widespread concerns: “Delayed projects mean unpaid contracts. We’ve heard pledges before—action matters more.”

Mahama’s reset further leans on formalizing Ghana’s informal economy, which accounts for over 80% of employment, to widen the tax base. However, critics argue this requires balancing enforcement with support for small enterprises already strained by high operational costs.

As Ghana navigates this precarious juncture, the IMF’s role remains pivotal. The Fund’s oversight is expected to enforce austerity measures, potentially sparking public pushback against subsidy cuts or tax hikes. Mahama, however, framed the partnership as non-negotiable: “This program is our bridge to recovery. We must cross it together.”

The path ahead is undeniably steep. With debt servicing consuming nearly 70% of government revenue and inflation eroding purchasing power, Mahama’s administration faces a race against time to translate rhetoric into results. For ordinary Ghanaians, weary of years of economic turbulence, the stakes could hardly be higher.