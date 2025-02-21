Mahama Pledges Future 35% Pay Hike Amid Economic Stabilization Push

President John Dramani Mahama has called for temporary restraint from public sector workers demanding immediate salary hikes, pledging to back a 35% wage increase once Ghana’s economy shows sustained recovery.

The assurance, delivered during tense negotiations with labor unions, seeks to balance urgent worker needs against fiscal realities as inflation and debt pressures persist.

Speaking at a National Tripartite Committee meeting on February 20, 2025, Mahama acknowledged the “acute hardships” faced by workers amid a 22% year-on-year inflation rate but urged unions to prioritize economic stabilization. “Let this year be a period of correction,” he stated, after the government announced a 10% base pay increase effective March 1. “Once we lower inflation and grow the economy, we can share the benefits—including a 35% raise I’ll fully support.”

The president tied his conditional pledge to the establishment of an Independent Emoluments Committee, a long-standing union demand to depoliticize wage negotiations. “If this committee proposes 35%, I’ll approve it—even though it affects my own salary,” Mahama added, framing shared sacrifice as a pathway to recovery.

The appeal comes as Ghana navigates a $15 billion IMF bailout program requiring stringent austerity measures. While the 10% base pay hike slightly outpaces the current 9.8% inflation rate, unions argue it fails to offset years of real wage erosion. Public sector wages consume over 45% of tax revenues, limiting room for maneuver.

Economists remain divided on Mahama’s timeline. “Promising 35% is politically savvy but economically risky,” said Accra-based analyst Kwame Owusu. “If growth stalls, this pledge could backfire spectacularly.” Others note that Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio, hovering near 85%, leaves scant fiscal space without parallel revenue reforms.

Union leaders welcomed the 35% prospect but criticized delayed gratification. “Workers can’t eat promises,” said Trades Union Congress Secretary-General Joshua Ansah. “We’ll hold the government accountable—if the economy improves but wages don’t, there’ll be consequences.”

The government’s strategy banks on achieving 3.5% GDP growth in 2025, driven by export diversification and digitalization. Yet with global commodity prices volatile and domestic energy costs rising, skepticism abounds. For now, Mahama’s gamble hinges on a fragile hope: that patience and shared sacrifice can avert another cycle of strikes and unrest. As one civil servant put it, “We’ve heard ‘soon’ before. This time, ‘soon’ needs a date.”