Mahama Pledges Sea Defence Funding in 2025 Budget for Agavedzi and Surrounding Communities

Communities along Ghana’s southeastern coast, long plagued by the devastating impact of tidal waves, may soon see relief as President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to allocate funds for a sea defence project in the 2025 national budget.

The announcement came during the president’s visit to Agavedzi and Salakope, two towns in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, which have recently borne the brunt of relentless tidal waves.

President Mahama’s visit aimed to assess the extent of the damage and offer reassurance to residents who have lost homes, livelihoods, and public infrastructure. The president toured the affected areas, engaging with displaced families and witnessing firsthand the destruction caused by the waves. He expressed deep concern over their plight and assured them that the government was committed to addressing both their immediate needs and the long-term challenges posed by the recurring tidal waves.

During his interaction with the communities, President Mahama acknowledged the suffering of the residents and emphasized the urgency of the situation. He also distributed relief items to support those affected. The president’s visit underscored the gravity of the crisis, which has left many families in dire straits and disrupted local economies.

The issue of tidal waves in the Keta and Ketu South areas is not new, but its severity has escalated in recent years. During his first term in office, President Mahama’s administration initiated the first phase of a sea defence project in 2015, which successfully protected communities such as Havedzie, Horvi, Blekusu, and Agavedzi. Satellite images obtained by News Ghana confirm that these areas remain shielded from the destructive waves, demonstrating the effectiveness of the project.

However, the second phase of the sea defence project, intended to cover Agavedzi, Salakope, Amutinu, Adina, and other nearby communities, has faced significant delays over the past six years. This has left residents vulnerable to the relentless waves, which have destroyed homes, businesses, and even graveyards. The most recent disaster also caused severe erosion of the only road connecting Anloga, Keta, and other communities to Denu and Aflao, further isolating the affected areas.

Traditional leaders and residents have called for the return of the contractor who executed the first phase of the project, citing their proven expertise and the urgent need for action. President Mahama’s announcement to include funding for the sea defence project in the 2025 budget has been met with cautious optimism. The resumption of the project is seen as critical to ending the cycle of destruction and providing lasting protection for the coastal communities.

The annual devastation caused by tidal waves has become a harsh reality for the residents of Ketu South. Despite numerous visits and promises from former Ministers of Works and Housing, little progress has been made in advancing the second phase of the sea defence project. President Mahama’s pledge represents a renewed commitment to addressing the issue, but residents are hopeful that this time, the promises will translate into tangible action.

As the government prepares to finalize the 2025 budget, the inclusion of funding for the sea defence project marks a significant step toward safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of those living in Agavedzi and its environs. For the affected communities, the project’s resumption cannot come soon enough, as they continue to grapple with the devastating consequences of the tidal waves.