Mahama Pledges Swift Action for Volta Tidal Wave Victims

President John Dramani Mahama visited communities in Ghana’s Volta Region devastated by recent tidal waves, offering affected residents a clear promise of immediate government intervention.

The disaster has displaced around 600 people in areas like Agavedzi, leaving many homeless and in distress.

During his visit, Mahama directed the Minister of Finance to urgently allocate funds for the commencement of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project Phase 2—a critical measure designed to curb the recurring destruction in Ketu South and Keta. “Funding for the sea defence project will be captured in the budget to be presented to Parliament in a few days,” he assured those impacted by the disaster.

Beyond this infrastructural initiative, the president emphasized that the government would also secure safe resettlement sites for the displaced families. “There are two things we have to do—build a sea defence wall and provide accommodation for those affected,” he stressed, underscoring the dual approach of immediate relief and long-term resilience.

This visit marks a renewed commitment by the government to address a persistent issue that has long plagued coastal communities. In a further show of determination, Volta Regional Minister James Gunu spent a night with affected residents to assess the situation firsthand and reinforce the government’s dedication to long-term climate resilience measures.

Mahama’s personal involvement and his call for swift budgetary action signal a decisive shift towards a more proactive disaster management strategy. As climate change continues to intensify natural hazards in vulnerable regions, this latest intervention could represent a turning point in safeguarding communities and enhancing Ghana’s overall resilience.

Below are photos highlighting President Mahama’s visit to the area: