Mahama Pledges Swift Payments for Big Push Infrastructure Contractors

President John Mahama has assured contractors working on the government’s Big Push infrastructure program that they will receive payments within two weeks of submitting payment certificates.

The announcement came during his Thank You Tour in the Upper West Region on May 15, where he emphasized the government’s commitment to avoiding payment delays that often stall projects.

“The Finance Minister has guaranteed 15% mobilization funds for contractors to begin work immediately, and all certified payments will be processed within two weeks,” Mahama stated.

The initiative, backed by a ₵14 billion budget, prioritizes road projects, including the dualization of major highways like Accra-Kumasi, Accra-Takoradi, and Accra-Aflao. A new expressway between Accra and Kumasi is also in the works, promising to cut travel time from four hours to just two and a half.

The President highlighted additional projects, such as critical bridge rehabilitations (Dambai, Kyeiamanfrom, Buipe, Daboya, and Yapei) and road upgrades in the Upper West Region, including the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga trunk road and Techiman-Wenchi-Bole-Wa-Hamile corridor. “These improvements will boost trade, connectivity, and economic activity,” he added, with construction set to begin in the coming months.