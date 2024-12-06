Mahama Pledges to Prosecute NPP Officials Over Election Date Misinformation

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vowed to arrest, prosecute, and jail New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives who misled voters regarding the December 7th election date.

Speaking at a campaign rally today, Mahama criticized certain members of the NPP for spreading false information about when the elections would be held, stressing that those responsible for the misinformation would face legal consequences.

“What they did was a crime. It was a criminal offence,” Mahama declared. “But because their government is in power, they have faced no consequences. However, a criminal offence has no expiry date. If the NDC comes to power, we will arrest Nana B and others for their actions.”

Mahama’s comments came in response to accusations against Nana B, the NPP’s National Organizer, who was caught in a viral video claiming that the elections would take place on different dates, a misleading statement that was broadcast on Wontumi FM.

Mahama expressed his disappointment in Nana B, pointing out that, as a lawyer, he should have been more responsible in his public statements. “We know lawyers are expected to follow the law, so I was saddened to see Nana B misinforming the public about the upcoming elections,” Mahama said.

He continued, “It’s very disappointing, as lawyers are expected to be law-abiding and truthful. I urge him to correct his words and apologize. All Ghanaians will vote on the same day, December 7th.”

Mahama concluded by urging the electorate to vote for the NDC and promised that any NPP officials involved in corruption or criminal actions would be held accountable once the party comes to power.