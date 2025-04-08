Mahama Pledges US$156 Million for Research Centres

President John Dramani Mahama announced that his government will inject US$156 million into Ghana’s research institutions, particularly in agriculture, health and genetic medicine, during the High‑Level Forum on Africa’s Higher Education Centres of Excellence Programme in Accra on April 7, 2025.

The funding boost responds to concerns over project viability after the withdrawal of significant international support.

Speaking at the University of Ghana event, President Mahama praised the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement, the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens and the West African Genetic Medicine Centre for their contributions to regional food security, infectious‑disease research and genetic‑disorder management. He stressed that these centres exemplify the transformative power of locally led innovation.

“In response to the recent withdrawal of US$156 million in funding from WACCBIP by USAID, I personally assured the Vice‑Chancellor that we would make up the shortfall from our own budget,” he said. “I am pleased to report that the Ministry of Finance has fully provided for the US$156 million to ensure that this critical research continues uninterrupted.”

President Mahama underscored the importance of reducing reliance on foreign aid and prioritising domestic investment in research and development. He argued that sustainable innovation must be grounded in local needs and supported by national resources rather than external donors alone.

He further called for stronger collaboration among universities, government agencies and the private sector to translate academic discoveries into practical solutions. Such partnerships, he said, would accelerate the delivery of technologies and interventions that improve livelihoods across Ghana.

By committing substantial government funds to the Centres of Excellence, the administration aims to safeguard ongoing projects and signal a long‑term strategy for scientific self‑reliance. This move reflects a broader recognition that home‑grown research capacity is essential for addressing complex challenges such as climate‑resilient agriculture and genetic disease management.

Ensuring that academic work yields tangible community benefits will test the effectiveness of this funding pledge. As Ghana shifts towards greater fiscal responsibility for its innovation ecosystem, the success of these Centres may determine the country’s ability to sustain research excellence without overdependence on external partners.