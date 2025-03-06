Mahama Points to 1966 Coup as Root of Ghana’s Economic Struggles

President John Dramani Mahama has reignited debate over Ghana’s economic trajectory by directly linking the nation’s decades-long financial instability to the 1966 overthrow of independence leader Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking at Ghana’s 68th Independence Day commemoration in Accra on March 6, 2025, Mahama described the coup as a “catastrophic rupture” that dismantled Nkrumah’s blueprint for industrialization and Pan-African solidarity, plunging the country into cycles of dependency on foreign aid and imported economic policies.

“Nkrumah’s vision was clear: a self-reliant Ghana powered by homegrown industries and continental unity. But that dream was shattered overnight,” Mahama asserted, referencing declassified U.S. documents that implicate Western intelligence agencies, including the CIA, in Nkrumah’s removal. The president argued that the coup not only destabilized Ghana politically but also eroded its economic sovereignty, leaving successive governments to grapple with structural weaknesses and a reliance on external loans.

Analysts note Mahama’s remarks align with his administration’s renewed focus on revitalizing local manufacturing and reducing imports, though critics argue historical grievances cannot wholly explain modern-day governance challenges. Economists have long debated the lingering impacts of post-independence instability, with some acknowledging that Nkrumah’s ousting disrupted critical infrastructure projects while others stress that later policy missteps exacerbated vulnerabilities.

Mahama’s speech struck a chord with supporters, who view his emphasis on self-sufficiency as a corrective to what he termed “six decades of missed opportunities.” Opponents, however, caution against oversimplifying complex economic realities, urging leaders to prioritize accountability over historical blame.

The president concluded with a call for “courageous leadership” to break free from what he described as a colonial-era mindset, vowing to prioritize policies that empower local industries and reduce inequality. As Ghana confronts rising debt and global economic pressures, Mahama’s invocation of history underscores a broader struggle to redefine national progress—one that remains deeply contentious in both political and public spheres.