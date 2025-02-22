Mahama Prepares First State of the Nation Address Amid Economic Crisis Talks

President John Dramani Mahama is poised to deliver his inaugural State of the Nation Address (SONA) ahead of a critical National Economic Dialogue set for March 3, signaling a pivotal moment for his administration’s response to Ghana’s deepening fiscal challenges.

The constitutional mandate, outlined under Article 67 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, will see Mahama present a sweeping assessment of the nation’s economic health and detail his government’s roadmap for recovery.

Minister of State for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed the upcoming address Thursday following a Cabinet meeting focused on national security, economic strategy, and the rollout of Mahama’s flagship “24-hour economy” policy. While Ofosu declined to specify the SONA date, he emphasized its role in framing the March dialogue, where stakeholders will debate solutions to Ghana’s mounting crises.

Security officials reassured the Cabinet that Ghana remains stable despite regional instability, with Defence and Interior Ministers alongside the National Security Coordinator underscoring preparedness to counter threats. However, the economy dominated discussions. Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta delivered a sobering update, revealing that fiscal realities are “worse than perceived during the election period,” a tacit acknowledgment of the uphill battle facing Mahama’s recovery plans.

Central to the government’s agenda is the 24-hour economy initiative, aimed at spurring growth through round-the-clock business activity. Presidential Adviser Goosie Tanoh reported progress toward its launch, announcing a dedicated secretariat to soon unveil a formal implementation roadmap. Critics, however, question the policy’s feasibility amid persistent power shortages, bureaucratic bottlenecks, and low private-sector confidence.

Mahama’s SONA is expected to address these headwinds while balancing austerity appeals with promises of revitalization. The Finance Minister’s grim briefing hints at tough messaging ahead, with potential cuts to public spending and renewed calls for patience. Yet skepticism lingers among citizens and labor groups, who have grown weary of austerity measures juxtaposed with high-profile government expenditures.

Analysts note the SONA’s timing is strategic, offering Mahama a platform to recalibrate public expectations before the economic dialogue. But with inflation still biting and debt restructuring talks looming, his ability to unite stakeholders around shared sacrifice remains uncertain. The March 3 summit will test whether rhetoric can translate into actionable consensus—or if Ghana’s economic “crime scene,” as Mahama once termed it, will deepen its scars.