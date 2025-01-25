Mahama Promises Compensation for Akosombo Dam Spill Victims

President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to compensate victims of the devastating Akosombo Dam spillage that occurred in September 2023, causing widespread destruction and displacement in the Lower Volta Basin.

Addressing residents during his ‘Thank You’ tour in the Volta Region on January 24, 2025, Mahama expressed his commitment to ensuring that the victims receive adequate compensation, while also putting in place measures to prevent future incidents of this nature.

“We will ensure that victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage are adequately compensated and that steps are taken to prevent such occurrences in the future,” he stated, assuring the affected communities that their plight would not go unaddressed.

The tragic incident severely impacted livelihoods and led to the destruction of properties, with many residents in the region left without homes. In response, the government earmarked GH¢220 million in the 2024 budget for relief efforts, supporting victims not only from the Lower Volta Basin but also from the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East regions, which were affected by subsequent floods.

Additionally, Mahama took the opportunity to request an update on the status of the Keta Port project. He tasked the newly appointed Minister of Transport to review the feasibility study and brief Cabinet on the progress of the much-anticipated project.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta informed the public that the government had secured funding from the World Bank under the IDA Crisis Response Window to aid in the resettlement of victims, restore livelihoods, and rebuild affected infrastructure.

The call for compensation has also been echoed by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has been vocal in his efforts to ensure that victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage receive the promised support. In October 2023, Ablakwa announced plans to take legal action against the government to compel them to fulfill their promises of compensation.

Ablakwa, speaking during a National Democratic Congress (NDC) victory walk in his constituency, reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the affected residents would not be left behind. “We will not rest until every single one of them is fully compensated,” he said, criticizing the government for its failure to respond adequately to the needs of the people.

The issue of compensation and recovery efforts continues to stir debate, with many in the affected communities eagerly awaiting the government’s concrete action to fulfill its promises.