Mahama Promises Hire-Purchase Electric Motorbikes for Okada Riders

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has committed to establishing an electric motorbike assembly plant if elected in the 2024 general elections.

These motorbikes will be offered to commercial motorbike operators, commonly known as “Okada” riders, on a hire-purchase basis.

Addressing motorbike riders in Ashaiman, Mahama stated, “I have spoken with two companies that will open an assembly plant for electric motorbikes. These will be available on a hire-purchase basis, allowing you to pay in installments. These bikes don’t consume petrol; the battery will be charged.”

He explained the convenience of the system: “When your battery runs out, you can visit an exchange battery center where your battery will be replaced for a small fee, enabling you to continue your work.”

Mahama reiterated his commitment to legalizing the operations of motorbike riders, acknowledging their significant role. He emphasized the importance of discipline and safety among riders, promising to prioritize their safety and enforce road regulations. Reflective jackets will be mandatory for visibility, and all riders will be registered to eliminate criminal elements.

“Many motorbikers are thieves, so we will register all of you to sniff out the thieves,” he added.

Mahama also assured that future road constructions under an NDC government would include dedicated lanes for motorbike riders. He expressed concern about the nation’s rising unemployment rate since he left office in 2016, highlighting the importance of the okada business in mitigating unemployment.

“The unemployment rate was 8.5% when I left office in 2016; now it’s 14.7% under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government. Without this business, over 1.7 million people involved in okada would have been unemployed, pushing the rate higher to 25%.”

Citing successful legalization and regulation of similar operations in East Africa as a model, Mahama assured, “We can also legalize it and regulate it for safety and security. The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) will train you on safe riding practices.”

Mahama urged motorbike riders to adhere to upcoming regulations under the NDC administration. “When we legalize it, you must follow the rules. Passenger safety is paramount. We will also assist those without licenses to obtain one.”