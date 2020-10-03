The ex-President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday hinted that his administration would move Ghana to the next level by making the Bono Region an agro-processing capital of Ghana.

“We lack agro-processing facilities and we have been marking time for long, but the region is well endowed with lots of agriculture produce,” he noted.

He explained that under this initiative numerous factories would be established across the region, capable of turning agriculture produce into processed items for both the domestic and international markets to earn foreign exchange for the development of the country.

Mr. Mahama who had earlier visited some communities in the Dormaa East and Dormaa West Districts on a campaign trail gave the hint at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality to end his four-day tour of the Bono Region.

The flagbearer expressed confidence in the NDC’s chances of winning the Election 2020, touting the Party’s track record concerning infrastructure development was comparable to none.

“We provided Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds, water and electricity extension to rural communities and roads to many places when in office,” he added.

The former President promised to build a poultry processing factory and a district hospital to serve the growing population of Dormaa-Ahenkro and its environs if Ghanaians elected him again as President for a second time in the upcoming December 7 polls.

He congratulated Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area on his election as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

“You won this on your solid record of achievement and respect, high esteem you hold in the chieftaincy institution, I congratulate the chiefs and people of Dormaa on this honour,” Mr. Mahama added.