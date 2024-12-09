Mahama Promises to Scrap Nuisance Taxes in First 100 Days

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to eliminate certain taxes he deems burdensome for Ghanaians within his first 100 days in office.

Among the taxes he pledged to abolish are the E-levy, COVID levy, 10% levy on betting, emissions levy, and import duties on vehicles and equipment used for industrial and agricultural purposes.

During his campaign, Mahama highlighted the impact of these taxes on the everyday lives of Ghanaians and vowed to scrap them to ease the financial burden on citizens.

While the Electoral Commission has not yet released the official results, the Vice President and NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has already conceded defeat and assured Mahama of a smooth transition process. Bawumia also extended congratulations to the NDC for securing a majority in Parliament.

The NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, has expressed confidence in the party’s parliamentary majority, promising that it will be used responsibly to further the interests of the country and its people. Speaking at a press conference on December 8, Kwetey emphasized that the NDC would use its significant parliamentary advantage to ensure the progress of Ghana.

“We have secured a very significant majority, and a majority that we aim to use responsibly and for the progress of the people of Ghana,” Kwetey said. “As for the presidential result, we urge the Electoral Commission and Jean Mensa to ensure that the declaration is not unnecessarily delayed because we know for a fact that nothing can be done about it—it’s already in the bag.”

With the NDC now in a commanding position in Parliament, the party has vowed to prioritize the needs of the Ghanaian people, starting with the fulfillment of Mahama’s promise to reduce the tax burden on citizens.