Mahama Proposes Deputy Ministers Amid Scrutiny and Strategic Appointments

President John Dramani Mahama has forwarded his inaugural list of deputy ministerial nominees to Ghana’s Parliament, marking a critical step in assembling his administration’s leadership team.

The nominations, anchored in constitutional mandates, spotlight a blend of established political figures and emerging voices tasked with advancing government agendas across pivotal sectors.

Leading the roster is Samson Ahi, a seasoned National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart nominated as Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry. His appointment signals Mahama’s reliance on experienced hands to steer economic priorities. Clement Abas Apaak, tapped for the Education Ministry, brings academic rigor to a sector grappling with reforms, while Gizella Tettey-Agbotui’s nomination for Works, Housing, and Water Resources underscores a focus on infrastructure development.

Notably, actor and politician John Kofi Setor Dumelo, whose grassroots agricultural advocacy has garnered public attention, is poised to serve as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture—a move analysts interpret as bridging governance with populist appeal. Other key picks include Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (Roads and Highways), Justice Srem-Sai (Justice and Attorney General), and Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs), each expected to address sector-specific challenges.

The list also introduces Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba as Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms, a role central to Mahama’s pledges to streamline bureaucracy. While the nominations align with constitutional protocols, their parliamentary approval is not guaranteed. Lawmakers are anticipated to grill nominees on competency, past performance, and policy clarity, particularly as economic pressures mount.

Political observers note the strategic threading of loyalty and innovation in Mahama’s choices. “This mix aims to balance institutional memory with renewed energy,” said Accra-based analyst Kwame Asare. “Yet, the real test lies in how these deputies translate mandate into tangible outcomes.”

As Parliament prepares for vetting sessions, public discourse swirls around expectations for transparency and efficiency. With Ghana’s stability hinging on effective governance, these appointments could set the tone for Mahama’s tenure—or expose early fissures in his coalition’s unity.

See full list on deputy minister nominees below: