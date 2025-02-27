Mahama Proposes Military Training for National Service Graduates to Boost Discipline, Patriotism

President John Mahama has announced plans to integrate a mandatory short-term military training program into Ghana’s National Service Scheme (NSS), aiming to instill discipline, patriotism, and leadership skills in young graduates entering the workforce.

The initiative, unveiled during his February 27 State of the Nation Address, would expose participants to basic military drills, survival techniques, and emergency response protocols, marking a significant shift in the structure of the decades-old national service program.

“This training will equip our youth with resilience and a sense of duty,” Mahama declared, framing the move as a response to rising concerns over youth unemployment and social cohesion. “We need graduates who are not only skilled but also disciplined and ready to contribute to national development.”

While specifics remain sparse, the program is expected to involve collaborations between the NSS and Ghana Armed Forces, with training modules designed to complement existing service postings in education, health, and agriculture. Government sources suggest the curriculum may include physical fitness regimens, teamwork exercises, and crisis management simulations, though critics argue the plan risks militarizing civilian roles.

The proposal has sparked mixed reactions. Proponents, including security analysts, laud its potential to address gaps in civic education and preparedness. “Military basics can foster responsibility and unity,” said Colonel Retired Kwasi Owusu. “In a region facing security challenges, this could build a more vigilant citizenry.”

Opponents, however, question its practicality and relevance. “Why force graduates into military drills when they need job-specific skills?” asked education advocate. “This feels like a distraction from fixing the NSS’s core issues, like unpaid allowances and ghost worker scandals.”

The announcement follows Mahama’s recent focus on youth-centric policies, including a new Ministry of Youth Development aimed at tackling unemployment. With over 40% of Ghana’s youth underutilized in the labor market, the government faces pressure to align training with market demands.

As details emerge, stakeholders await clarity on funding, opt-out provisions, and how the program will coexist with existing service obligations. For now, the initiative underscores Mahama’s broader agenda: molding a generation he hopes will “defend Ghana’s future” — both metaphorically and, perhaps, literally.