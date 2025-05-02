Mahama Questions GIHOC Losses Amid Alcohol Demand, Urges SOE Accountability

President John Mahama has raised concerns over the financial struggles of state-owned GIHOC Distilleries, questioning how a company in Ghana’s alcohol market where consumption remains consistently high could report consecutive annual losses.

Speaking at the 2025 May Day celebration in Accra, Mahama cited figures from Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson showing GIHOC’s losses of GH₵25.1 million in 2022 and GH₵25.5 million in 2023, contrasting this with its profitability during his prior presidency.

“How can you sell alcohol and be in debt?” Mahama asked, highlighting Ghana’s cultural reliance on alcohol consumption during both celebratory and challenging times. “When I was president, GIHOC made profit. Ghanaians drink when happy or sad—so why is GIHOC losing money now?” He attributed the decline to mismanagement rather than market demand, urging workers in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to actively report inefficiencies and hold leadership accountable.

The president called for collaboration between employees and management to safeguard public institutions, emphasizing their role in national development. “Protect the enterprises you work at. When things go wrong, speak up,” he said, pledging support for whistleblowers. His administration proposed reforms to address systemic challenges, including timely salary payments, modernization of workplace conditions, and the establishment of an independent commission to address wage disparities between public sector workers and Article 71 officeholders.

GIHOC’s struggles reflect broader issues plaguing Ghana’s SOEs, many of which have transitioned from profitability to indebtedness under recent administrations. Critics argue that corruption, bureaucratic delays, and underinvestment have eroded operational efficiency, with some enterprises relying on government bailouts to survive. Mahama’s remarks coincide with heightened scrutiny of SOE governance, particularly after controversies over judicial appointments and calls for transparency in public sector reforms.

Ghana’s alcohol industry has historically been a stable revenue generator, with domestic brands like GIHOC’s Schnapps and bitters enjoying widespread popularity. Analysts note that mismanagement, competition from imported brands, and production inefficiencies may have contributed to GIHOC’s decline. The company’s challenges also mirror regional trends, where state-owned manufacturers struggle to adapt to market liberalization and shifting consumer preferences.

As the government pushes for SOE revitalization, the focus on worker-led accountability underscores a recognition of grassroots insights in diagnosing institutional failures. However, achieving sustainable reform will require addressing structural issues such as political interference and outdated infrastructure. With public trust in state institutions wavering, Mahama’s appeal for transparency may test his administration’s ability to balance pragmatic policymaking with the demands of a workforce increasingly vocal about governance lapses.