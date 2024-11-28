Mahama Questions the Sincerity of Peace Commitments Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised serious concerns about the sincerity of political stakeholders’ commitments to peace in the lead-up to the country’s 2024 elections.

Speaking at the signing of a peace pact in Accra on Thursday, Mahama warned that such agreements could ultimately prove ineffective if not followed by genuine actions and mutual trust among all parties.

“There is reason to be concerned that the signing of this pact, though well-intentioned, could amount to nothing if not followed by concrete actions to guarantee peace by all stakeholders and the government,” Mahama said, underlining the importance of trust and sincerity for the success of any peace efforts.

He stressed that the gap between public declarations and actual behavior remains a major barrier to lasting peace. “It is all well and good for us to commit to peace and recite beautiful platitudes. However, all efforts to build peace before, during, and after the 2024 elections would be futile if mistrust and insincerity persist. Mistrust arises when there is a disconnect between words and actions, compounded by gaslighting from those in authority,” Mahama explained.

Mahama further recalled troubling incidents from previous elections, including the 2020 general election and the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, events which he said have undermined the credibility of peace initiatives. “We all recall the appalling spectacle of masked men acting on the orders of government operatives, shooting indiscriminately at innocent Ghanaians going about their legitimate electoral activity during that by-election. Some of the victims of that shooting incident remain incapacitated till now,” he lamented.

He also pointed to the lack of accountability for the deaths of eight citizens during the 2020 election, which he said cast a shadow of doubt on the government’s commitment to maintaining peace. “How are we to believe that such killings would not reoccur?” Mahama questioned, highlighting the need for genuine reforms and actions to ensure that peace is upheld throughout the election period.