Mahama Reassigns Bawa as GOIL Group CEO

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the reassignment of Edward Bawa to head GOIL as Group CEO, a move that forms part of his broader strategy for reshaping Ghana’s energy sector.

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, February 13, Bawa confirmed his new role, emphasizing that the decision is an integral element of the government’s renewed focus on energy efficiency and reform.

Bawa’s new appointment follows his previous assignment as the Acting CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, a role he assumed on January 17, 2025, under constitutional provisions and the GNPC Act of 1983. The earlier appointment came with a mandate pending further consultation with the Minister for Energy and the Public Services Commission. Critics and observers alike have noted that this latest shift may signal more than just a routine administrative change.

Analysts suggest that the President’s decision to reposition Bawa underscores a deliberate effort to consolidate leadership within key energy institutions at a time when Ghana faces both internal challenges and global market pressures. While the transition has raised questions about the continuity of leadership at GNPC, many view the move as a strategic play to harness Bawa’s expertise in navigating the complex energy landscape. As Ghana continues to recalibrate its energy policies, all eyes will be on how these leadership changes translate into tangible improvements in efficiency and service delivery across the sector.