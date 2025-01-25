Mahama Reassures Volta Region on Appointments Amid Tensions

President John Dramani Mahama has assured the people of the Volta Region that their talents and contributions will be duly recognized in government appointments, following rising concerns over perceived exclusion within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking during a visit to the region, Mahama acknowledged the anxiety surrounding appointments and emphasized that their merit and contributions would not be overlooked. “I also recognize the anticipation of appointments from this region, and as has been said, so far so good. Let me assure you that your contributions and talents have not been overlooked,” he assured the crowd.

The president further clarified that appointments would be made based on merit, competence, regional balance, gender equity, and availability to serve. His statement comes amid growing frustration in the region, which saw unrest following reports of perceived marginalization within the NDC.

Tensions peaked after an alleged act of vandalism at the NDC office in Ho by individuals disillusioned with the party’s handling of appointments. Many in the Volta Region, a stronghold of the NDC, have long felt that their contributions to the party and the nation’s democratic development had been undervalued.

In response, Mahama acknowledged the region’s historical neglect, promising that such a pattern would come to an end under his leadership. “The Volta Region has long been a victim of unfulfilled promises, but as I said, I assure you that this era of neglect will end under this administration,” he declared, seeking to reassure the people that their concerns were being addressed.

Mahama’s remarks signal a determined effort to heal divisions and strengthen the relationship between the NDC and the Volta Region as the country moves forward.