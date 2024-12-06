Mahama Responds to Bawumia’s Claims on Ghana Card for International Travel

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has rebutted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s recent claim that the Ghana Card can be used for international travel in place of a passport.

Mahama questioned the accuracy of this statement, asserting that Ghanaian immigration officers do not accept the Ghana Card for cross-border travel, even to neighbouring countries.

“Dr. Bawumia claimed that with a Ghana Card, you can travel outside the country. When he made that statement, he knew he was lying,” Mahama said in a response to the Vice President’s announcement.

Mahama recounted a personal experience to underscore his point. “On one occasion, I was travelling to Abuja with a group. One of the travellers had an expired passport but decided to show his Ghana Card, as Dr. Bawumia had suggested. However, immigration officers at the airport refused to accept it, and we had to leave him behind,” he revealed.

In May 2024, Dr. Bawumia had touted the Ghana Card as a global travel document, stating that it could be used at 44,000 airports worldwide. He emphasized that the card is now integrated with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) database, which he claimed made it a valid travel alternative if a passport is lost.

During his recent tour of the Upper West Region, Dr. Bawumia reiterated the Ghana Card’s growing significance. He highlighted its role as a digital identity tool, asserting its importance not only for global mobility but also for combating corruption. The card, he noted, has been pivotal in identifying and removing ghost names from government payrolls, preventing fraudulent salary payments to non-existent employees.

Despite these assertions, Mahama’s remarks cast doubt on the practical implementation of the Ghana Card as a passport substitute, particularly in the context of international travel.