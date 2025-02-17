Mahama Rules Out IMF Program Extension, Vows Fiscal Discipline Amid Economic Review

President John Dramani Mahama has firmly dismissed immediate plans to extend Ghana’s $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program, doubling down on his administration’s commitment to adhere to the current three-year economic recovery plan.

Speaking to Bloomberg during the Munich Security Conference, Mahama stressed that while future negotiations remain possible, the focus remains on strict fiscal discipline and targeted spending to stabilize Ghana’s economy.

“We’ve not talked about an extension of the program. We are determined to continue with this trajectory,” Mahama stated, signaling confidence in the existing Extended Credit Facility (ECF) agreement approved in May 2023. The program, designed to curb debt vulnerabilities and restore macroeconomic stability through structural reforms, has seen Ghana implement austerity measures, including cuts to non-essential expenditures and a reallocation of resources to priority sectors like agriculture and infrastructure.

The president’s remarks follow a high-stakes meeting between IMF officials and Ghana’s newly appointed Finance Minister last week to assess compliance with reform benchmarks, such as tax policy adjustments and public spending controls. While the IMF has yet to publicly comment on Ghana’s progress, Mahama acknowledged the need for “prudent financial management” to avoid derailing the fragile recovery.

“If it’s necessary to look at additional funds or to extend the program, we’ll consider it,” he conceded, though he framed such a move as a contingency rather than an inevitability. His emphasis on “cutting waste” and redirecting funds aligns with broader public frustration over recurrent corruption scandals and inefficient budget allocations, which have historically undermined Ghana’s fiscal health.

Analysts, however, caution that Ghana’s path to stability remains fraught with risks. Rising global inflation, volatile commodity prices, and lingering debt pressures—Ghana’s public debt stands at nearly 85% of GDP—threaten to upend the IMF-backed reforms. Critics argue that the government’s reluctance to entertain an extension reflects political posturing ahead of the 2024 elections, where austerity measures could prove unpopular.

“The IMF program is a lifeline, but it’s also a straitjacket,” said Accra-based economist Nana Ama Asante. “Sticking to the timeline without flexibility ignores external shocks beyond Ghana’s control, like currency depreciation or climate-driven agricultural losses.”

The IMF agreement has already spurred contentious policies, including a freeze on public sector hiring and new tax hikes on fuel and digital transactions. While these steps have stabilized the cedi and reduced inflation from a peak of 54% in 2022 to around 23% this year, public discontent simmers over rising living costs and stagnant wages.

For now, Mahama’s government appears to prioritize optics of self-reliance, framing the IMF program as a temporary scaffold rather than a crutch. Yet with Ghana’s economic recovery still uneven, the debate over whether to extend the program—or risk backsliding—will likely resurface long before the 2026 deadline. As one IMF official privately noted, “Ambition is commendable, but realism saves economies.”