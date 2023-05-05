Mahama salutes Ghanaian journalists on World Press Freedom Day

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has extended congratulatory message to Ghanaian journalists for their roles in the nation’s building.

Mr Mahama in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency to mark the 2023 World Press Freedom Day, which fell on May 3, said it was in the interest of young democracies like Ghana’s that the role of the independent media, in holding governments accountable, was protected.

“As the world commemorates World Press Freedom Day, I salute our gallant Ghanaian journalists who defy all manner of threats and inducements, and courageously continue to expose wrongs in our society,” Mr Mahama stated.

“With the blot of the still unsolved murder of Ahmed Suale weighing heavily on the nation’s conscience, the government owes it a duty to our country to do better by working hand-in-hand with our press men and women in building a safer, more just and transparent society.”

He further bemoaned Ghana’s deteriorated ranking on the World Press Freedom Index. “This is not the Ghana the world had come to know. Happy World Press Freedom Day.”