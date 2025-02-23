Mahama, São Tomé Leader Strengthen Ties in Accra Oil Talks

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama hosted São Tomé and Príncipe’s President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova in Accra on Saturday for high-level bilateral talks aimed at deepening cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

The meeting, held during Nova’s two-day working visit to Ghana, underscored shared interests in leveraging energy resources for economic growth while navigating global market challenges.

Nova, who arrived in Ghana on Friday, emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange, with São Tomé seeking to learn from Ghana’s decade-long experience in hydrocarbon production. Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to regional partnerships, highlighting opportunities for joint ventures and technical collaboration. “Our nations share not just oceanic borders but a vision for sustainable resource management,” Mahama stated.

The closed-door discussions included Ghana’s Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, National Security Advisor Prosper Douglas Bani, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Defence Minister Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and Presidential Advisor Joyce Bawah Mogtari. Their presence signaled the strategic weight of the talks, which also touched on broader security and trade ties in the Gulf of Guinea—a region grappling with piracy and illicit maritime activities.

While no immediate agreements were announced, insiders suggest the dialogue lays groundwork for future energy sector memoranda. Analysts note that São Tomé, though yet to commence commercial oil production, holds untapped offshore reserves, while Ghana’s Jubilee and TEN fields offer operational insights.

The visit marks Nova’s first official engagement with Ghana since assuming office in 2021, reflecting São Tomé’s push to strengthen alliances with West African neighbors amid shifting global energy dynamics. For Ghana, the talks align with Mahama’s broader agenda to position the country as a regional hub for expertise in resource governance—a critical step as both nations navigate the balance between hydrocarbon exploitation and climate commitments.

As the two leaders concluded meetings, plans for reciprocal engagements in São Tomé were hinted at, though timelines remain undisclosed. With global oil prices stabilizing and renewable energy investments rising, observers will watch how this fledgling partnership adapts to an evolving energy landscape.