Mahama says NDC’s victory is coming in 2024

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured the members and followers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of victory in the 2024 Election and urged them to work hard for its realisation.

He encouraged delegates to elect parliamentary candidates, who could win their respective constituency seats to enable the Party to get the majority in parliament to push for government policies and programmes.

The former President said God had revealed to him in prayer that the victory door of the NDC had opened in 2024 and charged the Party members and followers not to relent, but to work hard for God’s purpose to come to fruition.

Mr Mahama gave the assurance when he addressed party members in the Sunyani East and West constituencies at the close of his two-day campaign tour of the Bono Region in Sunyani.

Mr Mahama said the focus of every member should be to bring the NDC back to power, saying Ghanaians were crying for the party to rescue them from the current economic woes.

He expressed optimism that the NDC would have more parliamentary seats in the Bono Region in the Election 2024.

Mr Kwame Adu, the Sunyani East constituency chairman, told the party followers not to look elsewhere in electing the Party’s flag bearer at the primaries because the former president had been there before and delivered, and remained the best person to lead the party again.

The NDC will elect presidential and parliamentary candidates on Saturday, May 13, 2023.