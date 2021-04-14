Mahama Ramadan
Mahama Ramadan

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have sent warm greetings to Muslims on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“We send warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country, at the beginning of the Ramadan fast,” former President Mahama said in a statement.

“It is an occasion that inspires compassion, sharing and fraternity.”

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that had threatened to unknit the strong social fabric of community and togetherness, we had, by Allah’s divine mercy, remained a united people, the statement said.

“As we strive to keep ourselves and our families in good health, let us also keep close watch over the younger members of our society and through our words and deeds, teach them the values of love, discipline and self-sacrifice that Ramadan inspires in us,” it said.

“Lordina and I wish you good health during this period of fasting.”

“Ramadan Kareem.”

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleVeep advises Muslims to prioritise COVID-19 protocols during Ramadan
Next articleTema-Mpakadan Rail Line is 70 to 80 percent complete
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here