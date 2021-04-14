Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have sent warm greetings to Muslims on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“We send warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country, at the beginning of the Ramadan fast,” former President Mahama said in a statement.

“It is an occasion that inspires compassion, sharing and fraternity.”

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that had threatened to unknit the strong social fabric of community and togetherness, we had, by Allah’s divine mercy, remained a united people, the statement said.

“As we strive to keep ourselves and our families in good health, let us also keep close watch over the younger members of our society and through our words and deeds, teach them the values of love, discipline and self-sacrifice that Ramadan inspires in us,” it said.

“Lordina and I wish you good health during this period of fasting.”

“Ramadan Kareem.”